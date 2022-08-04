A Private Moment Between Jared Leto And Victoria's Secret Model Kelsey Merritt Was Observed

Jared Leto , a 50-year-old Hollywood actor, recently visited Daria Korchina, a Russian model, in Italy when he was there visiting an American friend who is currently resting. Leto recently appeared in Sardinia on camera with model Kelsey Merritt, age 25.

The couple went rock climbing while on vacation and spent time on a yacht. Leto assisted in perfecting this sport and his buddy because he is an accomplished rock climber.

Media are already actively attributing the novel to the couple, albeit it is unknown what kind of relationship the two have as the actor always keeps his private life a secret.

Living in New York is Kelsey. She was the first Filipino-American to walk the Victoria's Secret show and appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Olympic champion American swimmer Conor Dwyer was the subject of her liaison. After dating for more than three years, the pair split up earlier this year.

It's important to note that Summer recently developed strong sentiments for young models. He met Russian woman Valeria Kaufman for a number of years before being interested in Daria Korchina and Kelsey. Only time will tell how far and how long this connection will last.

The brunette stated on Monday that she had tried scuba diving for the first time. She has more than 1.7 million Instagram followers. Additionally, she shared pictures of their lunch at Cala Di Volpe.

Jared has previously been linked to Cameron Diaz, Katy Perry, Lindsay Lohan, Scarlett Johansson, Ashely Olsen, and model Valery Kaufman. It is uncertain if the two are dating.

