A New Film Reuniting Emma Stone And Joe Alwyn With Their Favorite Director, Yorgos Lanthimos, Is In The Works

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Searchlight Pictures has revealed that Emma Stone's co-star, Joe Alwyn, has been added to the cast of Yorgos Lanthimos's upcoming film called And. Lanthimos is the film's director.

The three of them have worked together in the past, most recently on the film "The Favourite," which was released in 2018 and was nominated for ten Academy Awards. Stone, 33, and Rachel Weisz both received nods for Best Supporting Actress for their roles in the film. However, Olivia Colman took home the award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Queen Anne.

After the incredible experience we shared working together on The Favorite, we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Joe again. In a statement given to THR, the presidents of Searchlight Pictures, Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum said the following. Yorgos has assembled an all-star cast for this production, and including such a talented performer is undoubtedly a cause for celebration.

According to the website The Hollywood Reporter, And also features Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, and Hong Chau in its cast. According to the information provided by the publication, filming for the new movie will get underway in New Orleans this month. However, the storyline for the film has yet to be discussed publicly.

Previous works by Lanthimos include "The Lobster" (2015) and "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" (2017), both of which were released in the cinema industry. Stone, Qualley, Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, and comedian Jerrod Carmichael are slated to appear in the next feature film, Poor Things, which is being written and directed by a Greek filmmaker. However, a release date for the movie has yet to be announced.

After appearing in Lanthimos's 30-minute short film Bleat, published this year, Stone told media in May in Athens that collaborating with Lanthimos is a "wonderful gift." Stone's comments came after she had been included in the film.

At a media briefing in May, Stone stated, "I don't know whether it's the most challenging project I've ever done, but it was unquestionably tricky. (I don't sure if it's the most challenging project I've ever completed, but it was undoubtedly a struggle.) I could go on and on for hours about the aspects that make working with Yorgos such a positive experience for me.