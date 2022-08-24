A Limited-Edition Release From Rihanna's Fenty Beauty And MSCHF Featured Sachets Containing Either Ketchup Or Cosmetics

The 34-year-old beauty maven and the art collective MSCHF have collaborated on a limited-edition palette ($25) that includes "six sachets that each hold either ketchup or lip gloss."

The latest drop split fans, who voiced their opinions in the comments area of Fenty Beauty 's Instagram announcement post. One person commented, "I'm sorry, but who wants to spend $25 on ketchup packets," while another joked, "Is Rihanna still on maternity leave... who signed off?"

"Are the packets reusable if it is gloss?" inquired a third. I got a lot of inquiries. Before Rihanna's eagerly anticipated ninth album, few people seemed happy to be getting more eyeliner (or condiments), with one fan remarking, "Literally everything but music." Some users were more appreciative, describing the collaboration as "cute," "very awesome," and "lowkey fire."

MSCHF previously collaborated with Lil Nas X on a number of outrageous projects, including his infamous "Satan Shoes," created with "one drop of human blood," which sparked a 2021 lawsuit against Nike.

As one fan suggested, Rihanna has been preoccupied with raising her young son, who she gave birth to in May, alongside rapper A$AP Rocky. With outfits ranging from vibrant vintage Chanel to completely sheer Dior, the "Umbrella" singer regularly dazzled audiences while pregnant, and her postpartum looks haven't disappointed either.

The A-lister most recently wore a black satin cone bra and matching lace-up leggings for a night out at the popular restaurant Carbone, where she probably had something lot finer than french fry sauce.

In a previous post, Rihanna wore a black satin cone bra ($650) and lace-up leggings ($990) from Jean Paul Gaultier's collaboration with stylist Lotta Volkova on her weekend outing in New York City with A$AP Rocky.

In 1990, while she was on tour with "Blond Ambition," Madonna, of course, made Gaultier's conical bustier a phenomenon. Since then, she has worn it countless times.

Over the past year, the pointed item has also been spotted on celebrities like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kylie Jenner.