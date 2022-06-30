A Kenzo catwalk was held, the front row of which was full of celebrities

The other day Kenzo's creative director, Nigo, presented his vision of the wardrobe for the next spring-summer season.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Cruz Beckham, Jaden Smith, Ansel Elgort, Thylane Blondeau, Eva Queen, and others were the first to appreciate his creative impulse and support the brand.

As Nigo's idea, in this collection, which for him was the second in a row at the head of Kenzo, he tried to combine the French and Japanese fashion of the 1970s and 1980s.

At that time, Japanese designers were especially appreciated in Paris, and this time can be considered the golden era of Japanese-French fashion. To immerse himself in those trends, Nigo worked with the archives of Kenzo.

He paid special attention to prints for example, he took a wavy strip from the 1988 line and a check from 1993. Although this collection was a continuation of last season's collection in honor of Kenzo Takada, a series of items inspired by the navy was a creative addition.

You can see nautical collars, berets, and hats with sailor clothes. And the nautical aesthetic is known to be deeply rooted in modern Japanese clothing just look at the school uniform.

The show also featured Thylane Blondeau, who cut a modern figure in a white vest with blue floral printed trousers.

The French model, 20, is also wrapped in a denim jacket and carrying a bright red handbag.

Styling her brunette locks into a ponytail, the star enhanced her outfit with a pair of white trainers.

