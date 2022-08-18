A Kardashian Can Make Any Setting Look Glamorous, Including A Men's Restroom, As Evidenced By This Most Recent Photo Shoot

In general, it's not a good sign to see someone hanging around in a trench coat in the men's room, only if it's Kourtney Kardashian giving the season's playoffs Barbiecore style a punk twist.

Backstage at one of Machine Gun Kelly's "Mainstream Sellout" tour stops, the 43-year-old eldest Kardashian sister dazzled in a hot pink latex coat while accompanied by her 46-year-old husband, Travis Barker .

The creator of Poosh posed in the men's restroom of the venue wearing a bubblegum-colored Kwaidan Editions coat ($1,475, originally $2,950) draped over black lace undergarments and grinning in front of a wall of urinals.

The reality television star said on Instagram Stories that she had done her own hair and makeup for the low-key session "the same ways I usually do it," calling her straightforward beauty routine "very basic." In addition to rocking black nylon Prada coveralls ($2,650), a silver pierced choker, and pop star sunglasses, Barker uploaded a photo of the infatuated couple arm in arm.

Kourtney posted a photo on her Instagram feed, "Backstage." With an emoji, Barker joked, "what's [sic] occurs backstage," telling his wife that "you're fantastic."

Not all of the followers were as impressed by the peculiar setting. One follower said, "I adore you, but why are you in the men's bathroom? It's not the urine in the urinal," as another astute reader noted.

These pictures follow Kourtney's recent display of her life as a "tour wife," in which she shared a picture of herself and her partner making out at another MGK performance.Going into dark concert bathrooms is the only way to fully experience the life of a tour wife.

On Saturday, the "Bloody Valentine" musician zip lining the length of a football field as he finished the "Mainstream Sellout" tour in Cleveland, his hometown.

A source familiar with the artist informed Page Six following his concert at FirstEnergy Stadium, "It was his concept and was completed in less than 24 hours.