A Fire Broke Out In A Goop Store Owned By Gwyneth Paltrow

The incident happened during the event. According to the Sag Harbor police chief, there were candles in a stone candlestick in the room; one of them exploded, and the burning liquid splashed out on the men standing nearby.

Fortunately, the store had a fire extinguisher, which the employees quickly used. According to People, the victims required medical attention.

One of them was taken by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital, and the second was urgently hospitalized in Southampton. Nothing is known about the condition of the men.

Recall that in 2008, Gwyneth Paltrow launched her Goop brand. During this time, the actress created her own line of cosmetics, sex toys, clothing, and household goods.

Recently, Brad Pitt and his ex-lover Gwyneth Paltrow participated in an interview for Goop. During the conversation, the actress decided to talk about her late father, Bruce.

"I remember when we got engaged to you, my father came up with gas tears and said: "You know, I never understood my friends when they said what it was like to have a son. I really will have a son," shared the actress. To which Brad replied that her father really influenced his views.

The actor also added that despite the fact that he and Paltrow broke up, he still treats her and her family warmly.

In addition, he noticed that after many years she was still able to find the love of her life. "Yes, I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry.

It only took 20 years," Gwyneth joked about her current husband, Brad Falchuk. "It's great that you're my friend now.

And I really love you," Pitt said. And Paltrow answered him the same. By the way, Gwyneth is not the only ex with whom Brad maintains a good relationship.

Recently it became known that the actor gave his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston a house in which they planned to live happily ever after.