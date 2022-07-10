Actor Jerry Harris to 12 years in prison for forcing teenage boys to send him indecent photos and videos of themselves and soliciting underage sex at cheerleading competitions. The Hollywood Reporter writes about it.

U.S. District Judge Manish Shah also ruled that the sentence was followed by eight years of supervised release.

Shah directed Harris to view the verdict as "an expression of the seriousness of your crimes tempered by some hope that all is not lost for you or your victims and that some healing may occur in the future."

Harris is 22 years old; he was born in the suburbs of Naperville. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining child pornography and traveling with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activities.

The FBI launched its investigation in August after the boy's mother filed a report. The victim's mother has also filed complaints against Harris with the Fort Worth Police Department and several chair organizations, including the US All-Star Federation and Chair Athletics Inc.

In a previous post, An institution based on the popular series Stranger Things has opened in the center of the Japanese capital, TASS reports.

Visitors, as I was able to see corr. TASS is proposed to step into an upside-down world and taste dishes with references to the franchise.

In honor of the release of the new season, the interior of the restaurant of the Pronto coffee chain was redesigned to match the style of the series.

The menu of the cafe features dishes referring to the franchise. So, visitors can order a burger, which was tasted for the first time by one of the main characters of the series Eleven, or pasta with roast beef, which looks like the head of a Demogorgon.

The cafe caused a strong stir, so you can get into it only by appointment. On average, those who want to wait four hours to get inside. Changes to the cafe will remain until September this year.