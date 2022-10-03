A Father Who Had Been On The Run Since The Murder Of PnB Rock Has Been Captured In Las Vegas On Charges Of Murder

A further suspect, a 40-year-old man, has been incarcerated and arrested in association with the deadly shooting of rapper PnB Rock, one day after his wife and son were also detained and detained on similar charges.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and the Los Angeles Police Department say they have accused Freddie Lee Trone, 40, with one charge of murder, conspiracy to commit theft, and two counts of second-degree burglary after his detention on Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas.

According to the DA's statement, Freddie's 17-year-old son was charged with the same crimes as his father, and Freddie's 38-year-old wife, Shauntel Trone, was jailed on one count of after-the-fact accessory.

Since the arrests of his wife and son, Freddie has been on the run, and the LAPD has issued a warning that he should be treated as armed and dangerous.

District Attorney George Gascón said that the murder of Mr. Allen had "dimmed a bright light" in the lives of his admirers, friends, and most significantly, his family. Allegedly brutal and callous conduct by the accused in this case has deprived the world of Mr. Allen's talents.

According to KTTV, Shauntel Trone pled not guilty during her Thursday arraignment in Compton, California. A federal indictment made public on Thursday and seen by PEOPLE claims the teenager fired the deadly shot on September 12. Her role in the incident is unclear. It is unclear if he will be tried as an adult or a juvenile; the Los Angeles Times reported that he appeared in juvenile court on Thursday.

Los Angeles resident PnB Rock, age 30, was robbed and shot to death earlier this month while eating at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles restaurant. The "Selfish" rapper was out to dinner with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, and her family, including their 2-year-old daughter Xuri. PnB was also the father of Milan, now 8.

The LAPD had earlier claimed they thought it was plausible that the post disclosed the rapper's whereabouts since Sibounheuang had posted an Instagram Story of the pair's meal just before the shooting.