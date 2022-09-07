A Distressing Email From Jennette McCurdy's Mother Was Read On Red Table Talk

During her "Red Table Talk" premiere, Jennette McCurdy revealed a distressing correspondence from Debbie McCurdy, her violent late mother.

While talking about her forthcoming book, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the actress, 30, read the letter loudly to the show's co-hosts on Facebook Watch, Adrienne Banfield Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Willow Smith.

The email, which was also featured in the book, started with Debbie saying, "I am so disappointed in you.

You were once my gorgeous little angel, but now you are just a tiny... Jennette saw that her mother used all capital letters to describe her as a slut and a floozy in People's sneak preview of the forthcoming episode.

Debbie criticized the "iCarly" star for stroking his obscenely hairy stomach on TMZ and being with a horrible ogre of a man.

Debbie continued her letter by writing, You seem pudgier, too, after labeling Jennette a cunning, wicked liar. You are obviously swallowing your guilt. It makes me ill to think of you with his ding-dong inside of you. Sick! You were better off in my care.

Where did her "nice little girl" go, and who is this beast that has taken her place? Debbie questioned, asking. Now you're a hideous monster.

When I informed your brothers about you, they all claimed to disown you in the same manner as I do. We'd rather not interact with you. The email ended with the phrase, "P.S.: Send money for a new fridge; ours broke."

McCurdy chuckled at the letter's conclusion while Smith, 21, exclaimed, "Wow." The "Sam & Cat" alum claimed, "The P.S. gets me.

When Debbie passed away in 2013, the mother and daughter were no longer close. The former Nickelodeon star debuted her one-woman show, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," in New York and Los Angeles after seven years.