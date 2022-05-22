A comic book about the life of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been released

Comic about Vladimir Zelenskyy released. A comic book about the life of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been released. A 22-page comic about the life of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been released in the US. It is reported by Reuters.

The publication "Political Power: Volodymyr Zelenskyy" tells how the leader of Ukraine came to power in 2019. The illustrations for the comic were drawn by Pablo Martinena, and the story itself was written by Michael Frizell.

"Who is he? What drives them? Why is he the right leader for Ukraine at the moment? This is what I was interested in when I started the study," said Frizell.

Comic book publisher Darren Davis admitted that this project seems important to him since he himself has Ukrainian roots: "Both of my grandparents emigrated from Ukraine. I wanted to use this comic not only to tell a story but also to donate to a cause."

It is specified that part of the proceeds from the sale of the comic will go to the International Red Cross. A portion of the comic book sales will be donated by the publisher to the International Red Cross in support of Ukraine. "I wanted to use this medium not only to tell a story but also to donate for this purpose somehow at the same time ... It doesn't hurt that Volodymyr Zelenskyy has an interesting story. . "

It should be noted that Russia plagued Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The three-month war between Russia and Ukraine will soon be over.