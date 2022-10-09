A Closer Look Reveals That Gisele Bündchen's Foot Tattoo Has Been Altered

The supermodel Gisele Bündchen has made some striking adjustments to one of her sacred tattoos as it appears that her marriage to Tom Brady is also ending.

The Brazilian beauty was photographed on Thursday at a Miami building that houses legal offices, wearing cuffed jeans and flip-flops that revealed her new tattoo on her right ankle.

Originally depicting a crescent moon between three stars, Bündchen now seems to have transformed the image into a tree, with multiple branches winding upward around the stars.

While the 42-year-old catwalk star and 45-year-old Brady met on a blind date in 2006 and married in 2009, the tattoo may still have some symbolic meaning.

After all, Bündchen's only other tattoo is a tiny shooting star on her left wrist, which was etched as a tribute to her late grandmother.

I was young when she passed away. The model told the New York Daily News many years ago, "When I first got to New York, there were no stars in the sky, so to remind me of her, I drew one on my wrist and kept it there for a month. Then I had someone draw it in, which is why it's a bit crooked."

As far as durability goes, it's held up pretty nicely... Keeping her in mind is a comfort to me. The fact that Bündchen has already given up an essential symbol of their marriage suggests she is not as eager to hang onto memories of Brady as one might think.

Former Victoria's Secret model Kate Upton was seen this week without her wedding band, only hours after Page Six reported that she and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston had retained divorce counsel.

According to reports, Bündchen no longer has any hope for her marriage to Brady, even though the two have been married for 13 years.