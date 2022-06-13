'90s supermodels Amber Valletta and Shalom Harlow kiss on the hood of a car in the Mugler movie

90s supermodels Amber Valletta and Shalom Harlow climbed on the hood of a car and kissed each other in a film by the French fashion house Mugler. The picture was published on the official YouTube channel of the brand.

The French fashion house Mugler presented a short film dedicated to the new spring-summer collection. The film stars Bella Hadid, Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, Amber Valletta, Shalom Harlow, Chloe Sevigny, Adut Akech, Megan Thee Stallion, and other muses of the brand.

In the film, 90s supermodels Amber Valetta and Shalom Harlow kissed on the hood of a car, Bella Hadid split in two, and Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon showed a stretch on the roof of a vehicle.

The collection presented by the models in the film was the first for creative director Casey Cadwallader since the death of the founder of the fashion house, Thierry Mugler.

The memory of the maestro, who passed away in January 2022, was honored with a traditional inscription and the final episode, in which Russian ballerina Maria Kochetkova and dancer Barbie Svai appeared in a dress from the 1998 couture collection.

It was reported that Middleton "walked" a jacket from the mass market on her first working visit after the Queen's anniversary.

The Duchess of Cambridge made her first public appearance since the four-day celebrations of Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. Elle reports it.

Kate Middleton has returned to royal duties. On June 8, the Duchess of Cambridge made an official visit to the London Borough of Brent, where she visited the Little Village Children's Bank. This charity provides families in need with essentials for children under the age of 5.

For a work trip, Prince William's wife chose a white T-shirt, a milky jacket bought from the Zara mass-market brand, and Roland Mouret's black flared trousers.