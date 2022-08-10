73-Year-Old Actress Olivia Newton-John Passed Away From Breast Cancer

Olivia Newton-John , a four-time Grammy winner, actress, and singer best known for playing Sandy in the hit musical Grease, has passed away. She clocked in at 73 years old.

Her husband, John Easterling, posted a statement on Monday on Newton-social John's media accounts saying,

"Dame Olivia Newton-John sadly passed away at her Ranch in Southern California this day, surrounded by loved ones. We request that every one people should respect the family's wishes during this very tough period."

"Olivia Newton-John has been an emblem of successes and hope for over 30 years, wanting to share her adventure with breast cancer.

Her ability to heal motivation and groundbreaking knowledge of plant medicine persist with the @onjfoundation Fund, devoted solely to investigating plant medicine and cancer. In favor of floral, the family asks that any charitable contributions be made in her recollection to the @onjfoundation."

Newton-John revealed in May 2017 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer that had spread to her sacrum. Following consultation with Newton-medical John's staff at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellbeing and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia, her team announced that Newton-John would be undergoing photon radiation treatment in addition to conventional health treatments.

Her husband, John Easterling, 70, told people at the time, "We have the same unwavering faith that she's going to have a beautiful stunning success." "We're not attempting to be upbeat. We are positive that we can change the situation."

In light of her diagnosis of cancer, Newton-John was famous for describing herself as a "cancer thriver," noting that she continued to live a full life for an additional five decades.

In January 2020, Newton-John told journalists that she was battling cancer head-on and that she was determined to overcome it "I feel as though I'm successfully defeating it.

To be completely honest, I don't care about it often. I'm improving all the time, and ignorance is a pretty good thing! My health is good."