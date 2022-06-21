57-Year-Old Elizabeth Hurley showed a figure in a Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley is a great example for all girls. The 57-year-old actress is not shy about trying on bold looks, forcing women around the world to abandon the postulates of ageism. A new celebrity post proves it.

The other day on social networks, Elizabeth posted a video in which she demonstrated a sports uniform in a tiny bikini of her own production.

It's hard to argue that over the years, Hurley manages to look simply stunning: her figure does not seem to change at all with age.

Moreover, fans agree that the star of the film "Blinded by Desires" has become even more beautiful over the years. "You are getting better day by day," Internet users noted.

Early Elizabeth left fans speechless by wearing a Versace mini dress on her birthday. The dramatic low-cut look was inspired by the iconic look that the actress chose for the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994.

Then Liz was just gaining popularity and was known mainly due to her affair with Hugh Grant .

On the day of an important event, the girl tried to contact all the famous fashion houses to ask for an outfit for an important evening. But only Gianni Versace decided to agree to cooperate with a little-known actress.

The next day, Hurley woke up famous all over the world, and her image became one of the cults and went down in fashion history.

In a previous post, Gianni Versace was killed on the threshold of his mansion, which was the greatest loss for the fashion world.

The Italian couturier, who loved to create clothes since childhood, built a huge empire that completely changed the industry: it was Gianni who turned models into trendsetters and transformed restrained looks from the 80s into maximalist and sexy bows of the early nineties.