56-Year-Old Cindy Crawford went on a date with her husband in an elegant outfit that will repeat any way

Cindy Crawford rose to fame in the 1990s, becoming one of the most famous models of all time. After completing her career, the fashion model focused on her husband and children.

However, she still looks just perfect. And a sense of style plays a significant role, which Cindy definitely cannot be denied. Her recent exit with her husband is another proof of this.

Paparazzi caught 56-year-old Crawford next to her husband Gerber during their date in Malibu. For the evening with her husband, the model chose an elegant midi-length dress with an asymmetrical top and a floral print with many frills.

The elegant outfit was complemented by camel-colored lace-up sandals and a matching handbag.

In the evening, when it got cooler, Cindy threw an elongated red jacket over her shoulders, which blended perfectly with the print of the dress.

"She is always a pleasure to look at," "Very beautiful!", "Elegance itself," "I want to take an example from such an amazing woman," "Cindy does not disappoint as always," "Randy is a really lucky person. He is so lucky with his wife!", "She is incredibly attractive at any age," fans do not hide their admiration.

The dynamic couple married in 1998, just three years after the end of their brief first marriage to Cindy's lovely woman heartthrob Richard Gere.

Since then, she has welcomed two children, Presley, 22, and Kaia, 20, both of whom have followed in their mother's footsteps in the modeling business.

Towards the end of 2019, Kaia joined Saturday Night Live with lothario Pete Pete Davidson, at a time when she was 26, and she was just 18.

She is now dating 30-year-old actor Austin Butler, who is rumored to be starring in her role in Elvis Presley's biopic, directed by Baz Luhrmann.