52-Year-Old Jennifer Lopez wore the most immodest Maxi we've seen

Jennifer Lopez is naturally inclined to be overweight, which she has repeatedly talked about in interviews. It is interesting that even younger colleagues can envy the figure of the 52-year-old singer. It's all about regular exercise.

While preparing for the Super Bowl show, the artist worked out six days a week for several hours. And she manages to maintain the result to this day.

With such forms, J. Lo can easily afford bright minis, tight, elegant dresses, and the most revealing outfits. The star does not forget about this and quite regularly indulges fans with extremely frank outfits. So, on June 8, Jennifer attended the screening of her documentary in New York .

Naturally, the star instantly attracted all eyes. However, even if the Halftime biopic was not dedicated to her, the star would still attract everyone's attention, thanks to her outfit. Jennifer chose a black Tom Ford dress with lots of sheer panels.

We can easily imagine such a maxi on Megan Fox. However, not all Internet users liked Lopez's outfit. Some of J. Lo's fans are not happy with the outfit because it does not emphasize the main advantages of the singer's figure.

Her upcoming documentary Half Time, entitled "Entering the 50s and approving of her Super Bowl Half Time show with Shakira, promises to explore her life on and off stage." does.

According to a press release, Half Time will consider Jennifer's personal life, including her relationship with her 14-year-old twins Max and Amy, as well as her working life.

At its premiere, she was surrounded by A-listers who came to see the first glimpse of the film, including three-time Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ryan Seacrest, and many more.

Advertisement

New Jersey star Melissa Gorga's real housewife and husband Joe also attended the star-studded premiere on the opening night of the Tribeca Festival.