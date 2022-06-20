52-year-old Jennifer Lopez posted a video in a bubble bath

The 52-year-old singer and actress Jennifer Lopez starred in a bubble bath. The corresponding video was published in the official account of the largest network of cosmetics stores on social networks.

"I am in my favorite place, the bathroom. It's been a long day," Jennifer Lopez said in a new video she recorded while lying in a bubble bath. The 52-year-old singer and actress decided to share one of her skincare hacks with her fans. The secret lies in the daily use of serum with glycolic and lactic acids before bedtime.

Jennifer Lopez previously admitted that her mother, Guadeloupe Rodriguez, bullied her as a child.

"Mother did what she had to do to survive, which made her strong, but it also made her tough. She beat the hell out of me," the star recalled in a new Netflix documentary Halftime.

The premiere took place on June 8 in New York as part of the annual Tribeca International Film Festival. Jennifer Lopez presented the picture in a "naked" Tom Ford dress.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged in the 2000s, but the wedding did not occur. Subsequently, Lopez gave birth to twins in marriage to musician Marc Anthony, and Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he raised three children.

At the end of 2020, Affleck broke up with actress Ana de Armas, and Lopez broke off her engagement to baseball player Alex Rodriguez in the spring of 2021. However, former lovers resumed the affair, and in April 2022, they confirmed that they were planning to get married.

The Netflix documentary about Jennifer Lopez Halftime premiered as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The event was attended by many stars, including the main character of the picture.

To release the pop icon, choose a translucent dress from Tom Ford with velvet inserts. The "naked" outfit was complemented by a clutch, sandals with a shiny platform, diamond earrings, and an engagement ring from Ben Affleck. The star's hair was pulled back into a high ponytail, and her signature bronze makeup completed the look.