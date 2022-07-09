51-Year-Old Elon Musk is growing up with twins, With Shivon Zilis an employee secretly gave birth to him

Until recently, it was believed that Elon Musk was the father of seven children. Twins Griffin and Xavier, as well as triplets Damian, Saxon, and Kai, were born to him by his first wife, Justine Wilson.

And two more heirs-Ex Ash A-Twelv and Exa Dark Syderil-were born when the richest man in the world was in a relationship with singer Grimes.

However, recently, thanks to court documents, it became known that, in fact, Elon already has nine children!

According to Insider journalists, in November 2021, Shivon Zilis gave birth to twins to the billionaire. Siwon is a top manager at Neuralink. Interestingly, a couple of weeks after that, Elon had a daughter, Exa Dark Syderil. Recall that the girl was born thanks to a surrogate mother.

Elon Musk has yet to comment on the news that he has two more children. In addition, an employee of his own company gave birth to them, so the precedent is rather unpleasant.

Internet users suspect that it was Siobhan who caused the final break between Musk and Grimes.

By the way, recently, Elon's personal life has been discussed almost more actively than his technological achievements.

For example, not so long ago, information appeared on the Web that the son of an entrepreneur wanted to give up his last name and change his gender.

In a previous post, Musk operates a number of companies, including Neuralink, electric car company Tesla, space travel company SpaceX, and tunnel construction company Boring Company.

It recently agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, a purchase it has halted due to concerns about bots on the platform. According to Insider, Zilis has been "broken" to run the social media site if the deal is reached.