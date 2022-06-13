50 Cent Trolls Madonna Again After A Year Of Social Media Ceasefire Between The Two

Rapper 50 Cent has never been one to mince his words. His big breakthrough came back in early 2000s when social media wasn't really a thing but ever since the rapper has gotten a social media presence, its been one hilarious troll after another.

The latest 50 Cent trolling victim is legendary singer Madonna . The singer posted some photos on social media which had her wearing rather over sized sun glasses and sitting in some provocative poses. 50 reposted the photo along with several photos of aliens with oversized eyes, insinuating that the 63 year old singer looks like an alien.

The caption of 50 Cent's post read, "I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please." The post immediately caught the attention of 50 Cent fans and others who weren't so happy with the rapper.

One of the comments read, "I thought y’all was good 50," referring to the fact that there was a similar social media clash between the rapper and the singer on social media a year ago.

Last December, 50 took to social media in similar fashion and made fun of Madonna for wearing rather provocative clothing and striking rather suggestive poses. "That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63…if she don’t get her old a-s up. LMFAO," was the caption under the "In Da Club," rapper's post.

The troll became so widely viewed that Madonna deleted her photos and took to social media herself and criticized 50 for his mean-spirited humor adding that she once considered 50 a close friend.

In a move that surprised everyone, 50 apologised for his behavior and his comments and actually went on his social media and deleted the post he made.

Advertisement

However, it seems 50 isn't one to learn his lesson as the rapper is back on social media doing it all over again. This time around Madonna has not issued any response to 50's post and also hasn't deleted her original posts either. It seems Madonna has no intention of giving 50 the satisfaction this time around.