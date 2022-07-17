48-Year-Old Supermodel Amber Valletta Looks Fantastic Off The Catwalk

The celebrity visited the spa in Los Angeles in a relaxed outfit that would suit everyone.

Model Amber Valletta , the muse of Gianni Versace and Karl Lagerfeld, has been actively developing her career in the industry for several decades and remains on the hearing despite the outdated belief that youth is the key to success on the podium.

Of the recent high-profile works of Amber are provocative videos and a lookbook of the new Mugler collection, which blew up social networks and gave her thousands of compliments.

The supermodel also looks cool in everyday life, doing routine things: so, after visiting a spa in Los Angeles, Valletta appeared in front of paparazzi lenses without makeup in a relaxed way that deserves praise no less than frank Mugler catsuits.

Amber wore a cutwork lace long sleeve over a white tank top with thin straps and added straight blue jeans to this duet.

Accessories completed the set perfectly: short suede Cossacks Valletta complemented with a naive Loewe woven bag in the shape of an elephant.

In a previous post, Right now, the Men's Fashion Week of the spring-summer 2023 season is taking place in Milan.

The Prada team has prepared for its customers light anthers in a large bright check (which Bella Hadid has already fallen in love with ), double denim, roomy toes, and leather jackets.

The key pair of shoes for the future spring and summer Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons considered black Cossacks with a sharp nose, on a small, steady heel, which not only men but also their companions will definitely like.

The designer duo offers to combine Cossacks both with a strict trouser suit and with short leather and denim, slightly worn shorts. We decided not to wait a year but to use the styling technique from the podium right now.

Advertisement

It shows combinations of micro shorts and Cossacks from current domestic and foreign collections that will help you create a stylish combo.