26-year-old Kendall Jenner tried to cut a cucumber but instead only made internet users laugh. It is unlikely that any of Kendall Jenner's fans will be surprised if we say that she is far from the best hostess. The 26-year-old model has built a brilliant career in the fashion industry and also has a pretty popular social media page. However, the simplest everyday tasks can confuse her at the same time. And another proof of this appeared in the new episode of the reality show Kardashians.

In it, Kendall arrived at her mother Chris's home in Los Angeles. She decided she wanted to make herself a light snack. Knowing full well about her daughter's abilities, Kris Jenner invited her to use the help of a chef who could easily create almost any dish for her. But the fashion model herself was completely sure that she could cope with slicing vegetables. Spoiler alert: she made a mistake.

Kendall stated that she could easily handle slicing a cucumber. However, in the end, the perplexed Chris, who was watching her daughter's clumsy posture, had to call a professional for help. "Cut it for her, please," she asked the chef.

Naturally, this moment has become one of the most discussed on social networks. "I understand that she was born with a silver spoon in her mouth, but this is how to cut cucumbers ?!" "When I looked at how Kendall was trying to cut a cucumber, I first felt my superiority, and then I realized how much poorer I am than she since she can afford to ask a professional chef to cut a cucumber instead of her," noted Internet users.