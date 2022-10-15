250 People Were Invited To Robert Kraft And Dana Blumberg's Secret Wedding Party In New York City

According to an exclusive report from Page Six, Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, tied the knot with Dr. Dana Blumberg in a star-studded secret ceremony held in New York City on Friday night.

We have it on good authority that the 81-year-old businessman and the 47-year-old doctor welcomed attendees to a Kickoff and a Touchdown party at the Hall des Lumières in downtown Manhattan and instructed them to wear fancily; however, they did not reveal that they would be getting married at that time.

There were approximately 250 people in attendance when the couple, who are now married, were presented to the crowd as husband and wife by the voice of NFL announcer Al Michaels. According to sources, the couple gave a touching 10-minute film before making their introduction.

By Jewish custom, Kraft broke a glass at the party and then explained the custom's significance to the attendees; nevertheless, it is unknown when or where the couple exchanged their vows.

After going backstage at Sir Elton John's latest Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, we hear that Kraft stated to the crowd that the couple only recently concocted plans for the luxurious wedding celebration after going backstage at the concert. Gillette Stadium is located in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

One of our reliable sources informed us that the vocalist from Rocketman adored Blumberg's engagement ring. So when are you planning to tie the knot, he asked.

When the couple mentioned that they were considering getting married stealthily, John, who was 75 then, reportedly stated to them, "Well, when you get hitched, I want to perform as a gift."

The couple decided to take the rock legend up on his offer, and they went on the one date that John had free. According to one of the guests, Elton merely did this to favor them and celebrate their relationship. They did the planning for this event in what seemed like only three weeks!