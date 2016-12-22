Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Private Taped Conversation is Shocking

In the aftermath of Zsa Zsa Gabor passing away at 99 years old, a tape of her screaming obscenities and complaining about her love life surfaced. Her anger was triggered by an altercation with the police.

The recording followed a 1989 arrest for driving with an expired license and assaulting a police officer.

While talking on the phone with a friend a few days later, Gabor, who was 72 at the time, said: “I am suffering whiplash….I am in pieces. I cannot even make love! That is a punishment, that stupid son of a bitch.”

“He was handsomer than Tom Selleck, with a big moustache. He might be gay. He was six feet six inches,” she said about the policeman that arrested her, Paul Kramer.

“The man only said, ‘F**k you, wh**e. You bitch,’ not once ‘Mrs Gabor’ or anything. All because my car expired,” she complained.

“He pulls me out by the arms, they’re so black you won’t believe it. I told him to let me go. He said, ‘Like f**k I’ll let you go,’ and I slapped him in the face. No son of a bitch is going to hurt me like that.”

In the taped conversation Gabor is heard explaining that the slap was only instinctual and afterwards she was cuffed really tightly.

She said that the man hit her in the head and chin and when she complained about feeling dizzy he only responded with: “Good, you f**king wh**e.”

“Around three or four other policemen pull up in a car. Not one son of b**ch says ‘Miss Gabor what happened?’ they all walk past me like I’m a piece of s**t.”

Afterwards she was taken to the Beverly Hills Police Station.

“I was held up with two guns and gave them my $3 million diamond ring. That hurt more than these bruises, three million dollars you don’t give up easily,” she shared with her friend.

“That was hard work, I got it from [ex-husband] Herbert Hunter – I had to give up three years of my f**king life for that ring!”

During the trial that she was later put through, the policeman described the incident, saying that she slapped him so hard that his glasses flew off, screaming: “Do you know who I am?”

She was found guilty of all charges and had to spend three days in jail aside from paying fines totaling $12,937. Furthermore, she also has to do 120 hours of community service and go through psychological testing.