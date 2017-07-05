FREE NEWSLETTER
Zooey Deschanel Slammed For Using Her Pregnancy To Get Out Of Court Deposition

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/05/2017
Zooey DeschanelSource: huffingtonpost.com

The actress is in a huge legal battle with her former managers. Zooey Deschanel’s managers accused the New Girl star of using her pregnancy to blow off a deposition.

In 2015, the actress was sued by her longtime management company Seven Summits, who accused her of not paying them the necessary commissions for Zooey’s TV show.

In addition, the firm slammed her for blowing off a scheduled court date on April 21, because she was allegedly due that day.

Deschanel ended up giving birth on May 9 and refused to provide any other available dates to her former employees.

As fans may be aware, the actress fired her managers after almost two decades of working for her, promising them a 10% commission, payment which, according to the managers, hasn’t been made.

Seven Summits also demanded they receive a cut from the sale of her popular website, which, according to reports, sold for tens of millions of dollars!

But the actress countersued the company, claiming she did not owe them any money.

She also argued that the agency used her fame for their benefit, claiming that at one point one of the company’s partners brought strangers into her dressing room in order to impress them and bring more money to the company.

Seven Summits denied such a situation ever took place and asked for the lawsuit to be thrown out for good.

On June 27, the agency returned to court, stating that they found new information regarding the actress’ income.

They claimed she received a bonus from 500 Days of Summer, which she allegedly kept from them.

What do you think of the chaotic lawsuit? Do you believe Zooey used her pregnancy to her advantage?

1 Comment

Joe
07/05/2017 at 11:28 am
Reply

Sounds to me like greedy managers. How dare she not be available for a deposition on her due date? I hope they don’t get a penny.


