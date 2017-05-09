Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik Welcome Their First Baby!

It’s a new baby boy for the actress Zooey Deschanel! The Yes, Man actress and her husband Jacob Pechenik have welcomed a son, and the celebrity couple named their new child Charlie Wolf Pechenik.

“Zooey, Jacob, and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family,” a representative for Deschanel said in a statement.

The married couple will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in June.

They welcomed a daughter, Elsie Otter Pechenik, in August of 2015.

The new parents are naming their children according to a theme!

Both of their children’s middle names are animals, including Wolf, and Otter.

Zooey and her husband – a producer – kept their fans on their toes with their relationship and it has been one full of surprises.

They started dating in the middle of 2014 and Pechenik proposed to the 500 Days Of Summer actress a year later.

Deschanel and her beau married in a secret wedding ceremony not long after she gave birth to their firstborn baby girl.

Fans were taken by surprise when Zooey announced the news back-to-back in the summer of 2015.

In late January, news broke again that the couple was about to make an addition to their family.

Zooey opened up about what it was like balance her career with her family in a previous interview.

She said, “when you’re holding your baby, you’re like, ‘I don’t wanna go to work – this is like the best thing ever.”

“But it’s nice, you know, I think having a little girl, she knows her mommy works and I think that’s a good thing.” We send our congratulations to the New Girl’s new baby. Congratulations to Zooey and her husband Jacob!