Zonnique Pullins Shares Bikini Photos From Bahamas Vacation With Mother Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris – ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Fans Say She Looks Stunning

Beach body alert! Zonnique Pullins, who is famous for appearing on “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” is flaunting her curves, and her fans are in awe.

Tiny and her daughter have the Internet melting over their sexy bikini photos from the Bahamas.

Recently, the Harris clan decided to put the divorce drama on pause for a beautiful family vacation on the archipelago.

Zonnique posted a series of pictures where she is standing in the ocean.

While the view of the deep blue water is breathtaking, it falls flat behind Zonnique’s colorful swimwear.

The rising star showed off her perfect physique in a beaded two piece that featured different tones of blue, purple, and green.

Just like her beautiful mother, Zonnique is sporting blonde braids and flamboyant nail polish.

The young woman captioned the photos: “Been making out with the sun.”

The positive comments came pouring in.

One fan shared: “Beautiful young lady. Stay strong. You are a young queen. My gawdddd.”

Another applauded Tiny for defending her daughter against an I nternet troll who claimed she dressed too sexy for her age.

The person explained: “Standing up for our beautiful daughters are what real mothers do! Fcuk these internet bullies and haters. She is beautiful and enjoying her life. I love the bikini; Keep up the great work Tiny.”

A fourth commenter asked, when will she get married to Damian Swann?

The individual stated: “Waiting on Zon-Nique jailee to get married to hot Damian. Beautiful niqniq that body is on fire!! Keep it up; ur cornrows cute asf. Hope you enjoyed my beautiful country, I love Tiny.”

been making out with the sun🍯🥂 A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on Jul 27, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Swann and Zonnique have been dating for numerous years, but last week, The Shade Room obtained pictures and videos showing the New Orleans Saints player cheating with a young woman.

The website wrote: “You know that Tiny’s daughter Zonnique began dating #Saints defensive back Damian Swann well over a year ago after knowing each other since high school. They both have been open about their relationship on social media, but it appears that this has not helped Damian remain as faithful as possible.”

Just a lil recap of my vacation in the Bahamas… 👑♋️💦💋 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jul 29, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

It went on to say: “A person sent us some receipts proving that Damian is cheating on Zonnique with a young lady from Houston. According to our Roommate, they have been seeing each other since Allstar Weekend in New Orleans this year, and Damian has even flown her down to his home in Louisiana! You know that he is in the driver’s seat in the clip.”

Advertisement

Zonnique recently said she has no interest in talking about her private life, which would explain why she never commented on the cheating rumors.