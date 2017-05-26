FREE NEWSLETTER
Zonnique Pullins Refuses To Take Side In Tiny And T.I. Divorce

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/26/2017
Zonnique Pullins Tiny And T.I.Credit: Getty

As Tiny and T.I. advance with their divorce, family and friends are forced to take a side, among them is Zonnique Pullins – the young lady they love, educated, and raised together.

The “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star is the rapper’s stepdaughter, and she views him as a “real father figure” and role model who has been present in her life since she was five years old.

Zonnique recently sat down for an interview with a popular celebrity website, and she shared the roller coaster of emotions that she has been going through since her mother and T.I. announced that they were splitting.

The 21-year-old reality star revealed that she does not want to get in the drama that the former couple is going through because it is not her place.

Oddly enough, Zonnique had no comments about Bernice Burgos, the Instagram model who allegedly destroyed Tiny and T.I.’s marriage.

Zonnique went on to shower her stepfather with praise by saying despite the chaos between her parents, T.I. has maintained a loving father/daughter relationship with her.

She told the publication that the “adults should fix the situation” and added: “Well, our [Zonnique and T.I.’s] relationship has not changed.I feel like they have been married, to me, since they met each other. They have just been so in love from the beginning.”

Zonnique stated that Tiny and T.I. have been through harder times in the past and have always found a way to work it out, so she is hopeful they will resolve this matter.

She went on to explain: “I got to watch so many ups and downs. He says I was 5 when he came around, but I did not even know it was that early. But just watching them, and being able to see the ins and outs of it, the ups and downs, I learned to more just stay out of it.”

Tiny is Zonnique’s mother, so of course, she wants to defend her, but the situation is not that simple.

Zonnique confessed that she sincerely loves her stepdad and is hoping that he will stick around.

She said: “Me, being my mom’s child over his, you kind of get attached and wanting to stick up for my mom and stuff like that and it is really just not your place. So, I just try and stay out of it as much as possible.I think that our relationship is still really great. Even my mom and his relationship is still really great.”

Do you think Tiny and T.I. will save their marriage? Is it too late because Miss Burgos and her devilish curves have already captured his heart?

Joy
05/26/2017 at 10:11 pm
A real man will stay with his family. Everything that shines is not gold.
Bernice bought her body. It is not real. And it will not stay forever, but your family is real. TI needs to wake up!


cynthia moorehead
05/26/2017 at 8:18 pm
Tiny…step back…it won’t last long…and don’t belittle yourself by using May weather..you knowches not your type; he’s not a,family man…TI, lust will fk up your good thing; Burgos, is in it for the lime light using her body as the coy, you are fat too intelligent to fall for that hit it and go pretty face,. Your marriage got boring, because you two are family oriented and forgot to take real time out to date while married; your marriage deserves a fight for each other. Tiny, be that woman in the streets; whore between the sheets .but don’t do as TI is doing and above all..don’t stop loving each other. #rekindle your marriage. I don’t see family oriented in those two..you and TI look like two fools that took the bate. Now, mayweather and Burgos, could care less for kids .. Let them two have each other


Treasie
05/26/2017 at 6:47 pm
The grass ain’t always greener else where I really hope they work it out and stay together cause that family hustle and bond should never be broken


Christians Tolliver
05/26/2017 at 5:59 pm
I pray that they stay together because in the i of God they are one they have to honor their vows and put God fist in everything


SHENIKA MCRAE
05/26/2017 at 4:32 pm
Tip,got feeling s to, they need to stop posting they business up, on media, an blaming others hell in gone tell the truth not lie in a female,if I did it I did it, if I didn’t I didn’t, I BUT THESE DAYS THESE HIS AIN’T LOYAL,YA FEEL ME, U GOT TO. CHECK ME, AN SEE WHO WAS WRONG(,I KEEP MY BISNESS TO MY SELF)


Margo Mays
05/26/2017 at 3:37 pm
T I Will find out that some women ain’t all that Samson found out to late about Delilah


