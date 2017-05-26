Zonnique Pullins Refuses To Take Side In Tiny And T.I. Divorce

As Tiny and T.I. advance with their divorce, family and friends are forced to take a side, among them is Zonnique Pullins – the young lady they love, educated, and raised together.

The “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star is the rapper’s stepdaughter, and she views him as a “real father figure” and role model who has been present in her life since she was five years old.

Zonnique recently sat down for an interview with a popular celebrity website, and she shared the roller coaster of emotions that she has been going through since her mother and T.I. announced that they were splitting.

The 21-year-old reality star revealed that she does not want to get in the drama that the former couple is going through because it is not her place.

Oddly enough, Zonnique had no comments about Bernice Burgos, the Instagram model who allegedly destroyed Tiny and T.I.’s marriage.

Zonnique went on to shower her stepfather with praise by saying despite the chaos between her parents, T.I. has maintained a loving father/daughter relationship with her.

She told the publication that the “adults should fix the situation” and added: “Well, our [Zonnique and T.I.’s] relationship has not changed.I feel like they have been married, to me, since they met each other. They have just been so in love from the beginning.”

Zonnique stated that Tiny and T.I. have been through harder times in the past and have always found a way to work it out, so she is hopeful they will resolve this matter.

She went on to explain: “I got to watch so many ups and downs. He says I was 5 when he came around, but I did not even know it was that early. But just watching them, and being able to see the ins and outs of it, the ups and downs, I learned to more just stay out of it.”

Tiny is Zonnique’s mother, so of course, she wants to defend her, but the situation is not that simple.

Zonnique confessed that she sincerely loves her stepdad and is hoping that he will stick around.

She said: “Me, being my mom’s child over his, you kind of get attached and wanting to stick up for my mom and stuff like that and it is really just not your place. So, I just try and stay out of it as much as possible.I think that our relationship is still really great. Even my mom and his relationship is still really great.”

