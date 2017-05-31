Zonnique Pullins Is Proud Of The ‘Real Drama’ On “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” Plans To Keep Romance With Damian Swann Private

At the age of 21, Zonnique Pullins seems to have a good head on her shoulders and has learned from the past mistakes and errors of her famous parents – rapper T.I. and Xscape singer Tameka Harris, also known as Tiny.

After a brief run-in with the law, Zonnique is focusing on her career and the amazing love story she is living with her high school sweetheart, Damian Swann, of the New Orleans Saints.

The young woman is featured on the new reality series, “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,” where she is hoping to make a name for herself without constantly being associated to T.I. and Tiny.

Despite making her marks in the music business with her group OMG Girlz, which included her friend, Reginae Carter, and she has collaborated with Young Thug, Zonnique finds it hard to come out her parents’ shadow.

#🍯 #mondayappreciation #🍫🍦 A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on May 22, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

She explained: “It can just be hard to become your own name. People see you and [they are] like ’Oh hey, T.I. and Tiny’s daughter!’”

Zonnique also opened up on why she has decided to keep her relationship with Swann away from the cameras.

The high-school sweethearts have been going strong for a few years now, but they are rarely seen on the little screen, that is because Zonnique knows if she makes the relationship public, she will face backlash and scrutiny that will create unnecessary drama.

Tiny’s oldest daughter explained: “I do not like how attached people get to your relationship. If something happens in your relationship, they wanna know what happened; they wanna bring your old boo up… People just get too attached.”

Missing my sweet mommy this morning 💛 Ps: this is my mood everytime I go to disneyworld and my mom looks like she had me at 10..what age is she here lol A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on Aug 27, 2016 at 6:48am PDT

Zonnique is also spilling the beans on her parents’ divorce and cheating allegations.

high school sweethearts or whateva🤤🤤🤤 A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:52pm PST

She said the breakup, fights, and drama were all real and added: “I was really proud. I felt like we are about to show some real drama. Our show is always so family oriented and always so positive. Even if it starts bad, it always ends positive. So I wanted to see some messy stuff. I was ready for it to be a little different and for people to see what really goes on inside a marriage.”

Despite the messy split, the family is “still tight,” and there is nothing but love between the former couple and their large clan.

She claimed: “It seems really the same to me, I would say that. I still get to see pops and all my other siblings all the time. I feel like they still see each other. Everything is still the same.”

How long can T.I. and Tiny remain cordial with each other when the name Bernice Burgos is always popping up?