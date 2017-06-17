Zonnique Pullins Fires Mom Tameka Cottle As Her Manager – Wants To Be More Than Just A ‘T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle’ Star

At 21, Zonnique no longer needs her mother, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle’s management skills, to make it in the music world that is why she fired her.

In the latest episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,” the pair had a Beyonce/Matthew Knowles moment as the cameras were rolling.

Zonnique is eager to make it as the next big artist and get out of her parents’ shadow. It is worth noting that Zonnique has some huge shoes to fill – Tiny was part of Xscape, one the biggest R&B groups of the 90s.

As for T.I., he is a talented rapper with nine studio albums under his belt – with seven of them reaching the top five of the US Billboard 200 chart.

Damian Swann’s girlfriend wants to be more than the T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle’s star and hopes Miss Deb will take her to higher heights.

Miss Deb stated: “It is time to dump your mama and take her off your back… put some grown panties on right now.”

After a long and tough conversation with the talent manager, the former OMG Girlz diva accepted to make one the hardest decisions of her life – give her own mother a pink slip.

Zonnique sat down with Tiny and announced that she was fired, prompting the mother to storm out.

After the drama with her mom, Zonnique tweeted: “Got a family full of opinions, never needed THAT much help from anybody #GUHHATL.”

The certainly confirms it – Zonnique is about to spread her wings, fly, and do her own thing.

Despite wanting to focus on her career, in interviews solely, she is often asked about her parent’s divorce.

I call lil mama makaveli she gone ride with me A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on May 24, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

The young woman recently explained: “Well, our [Zonnique and T.I.’s] relationship hasn’t changed. I feel like they have been married, to me, since they met each other. They’ve just been so in love from the beginning.”

Zonnique went on to reveal that she has a solid relationship with T.I. and it had not changed.

She confessed: “I got to watch so many ups and downs. He says I was 5 when he came around, but I did not even know it was that early.”

She went on to say that she expects them to find their way back to each other.

Always no makeup over makeup A post shared by Zonnique (@zonniquejailee) on Aug 18, 2016 at 1:29pm PDT

She claimed: “Me, being my mom’s child over his, you kind of get attached and wanting to stick up for my mom and stuff like that and it is really just not your place. So, I just try and stay out of it as much as possible. I think that our relationship is still really great. Even my mom and his relationship is still really great.”

What are your thoughts on Zonnique’s decision to fire Tiny?