Zonnique Pullins Defends Reginae Carter After Lil Wayne’s BLM Comments Return To The Surface

Black Lives Matter (BLM) is a touchy topic for Zonnique Pullins and her BFF, Reginae Carter, because of their fathers – Lil Wayne and T.I.

In the latest episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,” the duo found themselves confronting a person who brought up the name of the activist movement.

Not that long ago, Lil Wayne blew up social media for making some unexpected comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.

In an interview with “Nightline,” the Young Money rapper was asked to share his thoughts on BLM, and his answer was epic.

In the first half of his response, he pretended not to know what the movement was.

He told the reporter: “What is it? What do you mean? That just sounds weird. I do not know, that you put a name on it… It is not a name, it is not, ‘whatever whatever.’ It is somebody got shot by a policeman for a f****d up reason.”

It went from bad to worse because he used the second half of his answer to say that African-Americans who are famous and wealthy like him do not have their rights violated.

The comments created an uproar, and the music mogul was bashed on social media.

One of those people, who was upset by Wayne’s words, was the King of the South, T.I., who penned a lengthy post on Instagram where he more of less told his longtime friend and collaborator to stop behaving like a fool.

In a recent interview T.I. explained why he deemed it was necessary to call out Weezy on the matter publicly.

Tune in tonight 🤗🤗 At 9 on WeTv 😊 A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Jun 1, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

He shared: “We cannot allow the fans and followers of lil’ bro to think, ‘OK, well if he say it and don’t nobody address it, it must be cool. So then I can go ahead, and I can feel like this, too.’ But, no, because then you got a little army of people who’s going around here, and that is counterproductive to the movement.”

In this week’s installment of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,” Reginae showed up to be supportive of Zonnique who was in the middle of a session with her vocal coach, Brandon.

This is my first car In My name 🤗 Building my credit up 😜 Thanks to my amazing parents 💙 Time to get to workkkkk !! A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on Jun 1, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

An exchange took place between Reginae and Brandon after he brought up the perplexing remarks on Black Lives Matter.

Reginae fled the room and told Zonnique: “I need to take a deep breath before I do something I regret. How could you bring up Black Lives Matter, you are a fan. I do not know who he wants to be, but that is your vocal coach.”

Advertisement

Aware that the comments were making the 18-year-old reality television starlet upset, Zonnique took matters into her hands and told the coach to leave.