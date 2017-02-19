FREE NEWSLETTER
Zoë Saldana Welcomes Third Child – Reveals Name On Instagram

Ron Collins Posted On 02/19/2017
Marco PeregoSource: hello

Actress Zoe Saldana surprised her fans Saturday, February 18th by announcing on her Instagram account that she had just welcomed a third child with her husband, Marco.

“Marco and I are delighted to announce the birth of our son Zen. We could not be happier as our family grows #threeboys … My God!” wrote the actress in the legend of a photo showing his first two sons as well as the newcomer, in red pajamas.

The announcement is surprising since the actress had not announced her pregnancy… and did not seem pregnant in recent weeks.

In January, she was photographed on red carpets and by paparazzi in outfits that should have shown her baby belly.

The actress did not specify whether she had appealed to a surrogate mother or whether the couple had adopted.

According to US magazine, the “Avatar” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” actress and her husband were seen leaving the Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on February 13th, in the company of the newborn.

Married to Marco Perego, a former footballer who became an artist, Zoe Saldana is already the mother of twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, born in December 2014.

