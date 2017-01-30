Zendaya Turns Case of Online Bullying into a Cinderella Story

They say that sticks and stones may break your bones – but words may just result in you getting the career of your life.

At least this is what happened when this past weekend when singer, actress, designer, and female-empowerment activist Zendaya took note of a particularly nasty (now deleted) Twitter post, in which user Eskimo Jay wrote, “never trust a top half posting a** female lmfao,” basically insulting the size of the woman’s body.

Taking notice, Zendaya – a woman who is known for her vehement responses towards all forms of body-shaming, from calling out publications for photoshopping her body to the impassioned retort she gave to comedian Julie Klausner’s (Difficult People) public critiquing of Zendaya’s slim body after the Kid’s Choice Awards in May of 2016 – felt the need to call out this, in her words, “stupid sh**.” Saying:

Stumbling across this is stupid shit, she is fine as hell head to toe and garunteed does't know you exist my man. As for her, slay on queen. https://t.co/7IKDJkaQ5F — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 28, 2017

But it Zendaya didn’t simply stop at calling out the rudeness of this comment. No. She had plans for this girl, big plans. Life-changing plans.

But first she had to find the girl so, naturally, she took to Twitter – asking her large audience to assist her in finding the Twitter handle of the girl in the picture.

Can we find her @….I'd love for her to be a @dayabyzendaya model😍🤗😩 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 28, 2017

And by the incredible power that is Twitter, not only was the girl found within minutes, but she was also handed, by Zendaya, the golden ticket to her life’s dream; tweeting:

im really speechless right now because becoming a plus size model has been my number one goal — honey dip (@_illestCee) January 28, 2017

So there you have it, a real-live Cinderella story. Only in this tale, the evil step-mother is some troll on the internet, Cinderella is a beautiful and soon-to-be plus sized model, and the fairy godmother is a sassy and bold feminist who also happens to be a killer singer and actress who also happens to have a pretty sweet fashion line.

In other words, Zendaya is pretty much the coolest fairy godmother there is – and because of her, this girl (Twitter handle @_IllestCee) got her happily ever after.