Zendaya Reveals She Got Cheated On Before

The actress opened up about personal things like love and heartbreak. Yesterday, Zendaya took to social media to share a video of her answering frequently asked questions from the fans.

During the Q&A, she got candid about relationships and admitted that she has gotten cheated on in the past.

But while she gave great advice on what to do in the situation, the young woman thought it was important to mention that not all men are the same and therefore avoided any generalizations and misconceptions about the other gender.

She then added that she has always been totally against being in serious relationships at a young age.

‘Because when people are young, they make bad decisions sometimes because they do not know any better. It does not mean they do not know the difference between right and wrong — it just means that they are still in the experimental phase in their life where they have not made the right decisions yet,’ she explained, adding that no one can make someone change or mature faster.

The actress had been linked romantically to Trevor Jackson and Odell Beckham in the past but did not mention if it was any of the two that cheated on her.

More recently, there have been rumors about Zendaya dating her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland but both she and Holland have denied the speculations.

