Zendaya Coleman From Spiderman: Homecoming Says She Will Never Start Drinking

Even though it will be legal for Zendaya Coleman to start drinking soon, she doesn’t plan on taking the first sip. The old Disney star who just turned 21 today, explained her decision to abstain from alcohol on her website.

She claimed, “I don’t plan to start drinking.”

Coleman added that her decision to avoid booze is because she wants control of her life and her choices.

She explained that the film and entertainment industry is far too crazy for her to be getting drunk.

The Spiderman actress wants a clear head and a clear mind at all times so she can focus on her career.

And that is probably a good decision to make, as drinking can often become a vice for many individuals.

Some even throw away their whole careers and lives due to the substance.

It isn’t just an issue in the United States and Canada either!

Alcoholism is a severely underrated problem all over the world.

Not only does it contribute to depression, and even death due to drunk driving, many people use the drug to medicate for emotional and psychological health problems.

Often, it does far greater damage than good.

According to a report from the New York Times, Dr. Alex Crosby from the Center for Disease Control estimates around 28% of men who commit suicide are under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Happy Birthday to the biggest goofball I know, @zendaya! #fbf #rewritesquad #birthdaygirl 🙌☺️👆🎸💫 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Coleman claimed she doesn’t drink at all and she has never tried.

“Why try something if you don’t need it?”

Advertisement

Zendaya added that she doesn’t want it to become a vice. As CI readers know, Amy Winehouse passed away at the young age of 27-years, due to alcoholism. Jimi Hendrix and Bon Scott from AC/DC also died due to suffocation brought on by heavy drinking.