Zendaya And Her Friends Went For A Hike – Actress Got Praised For Makeup Free Outing

Zendaya Coleman continues to set a different path in an entertainment industry where people are encouraged to follow a unique formula that is supposed to guarantee success and fame.

The 20-year-old Oakland, California native was spotted without makeup while going on a hike with a few friends on Monday.

With the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming set for July 7, the young woman is expected to make a big splash in the movie world.

Some experts have gone as far as calling her the next It Girl in Hollywood.

Will she be able to deliver? Can she live up to the hype and pressure?

So far, so good, she seems to be handling everything with class, grace, and the occasional foray into social activism.

The Shake It Up actress opted for a long sleeve T-shirt and Under Armour leggings.

She completed the look with black shoes and black socks. Zendaya looked happy and relaxed.

The young entertainer is not only trying to be a force in Hollywood, but she also wants to become a player in the fashion world.

And she has some clear ideas about what kind of assets she can bring to the table in order to make a difference and bring about positive change.

With her second Daya by Zendaya collection, she wants to be inclusive and gender neutral.

She said: “Everything I see for the brand is slowly starting to come true in the sense of how I wanted it to be very open. I wanted everybody to feel like they could wear it. I want it to feel inclusive and gender neutral.”

Zendaya added: “I was inspired by different colors that really spoke to me. There was this one copper color that I was obsessed with because I felt it looked so beautiful on everybody’s skin tones.”

Online commenters tend to associate this lady with two words, nice and talented.