Zelda Williams Says She Had To Find Her Own Way In Hollywood Independent Of Her Father Robin

Zelda Williams isn’t shocked people often compare her to her father, Robin Williams. However, the actress isn’t putting any pressure on herself to be anything like her dad, but rather, she is forging an independent path in Hollywood.

In an interview with People Magazine, Zelda said, ‘I didn’t go into acting with any ideas of where I would wind up. Maybe this is pessimistic, but I knew I was never going to be my father, so I went into it because I love it.’

Although we can’t juxtapose Robin and her daughter, the pair definitely has some similarities.

Zelda is passionate about both writing scripts and directing just like her father.

To the 27-year-old, ‘it’s not a bourgeoisie thing,’ but rather an outlet for artistic expression.

The actress, who is helping to promote the brand, Hope and Grace Initiative, which supports mental health, believes that her art form shouldn’t just be about, ‘getting back at her parents.’

The star is enjoying taking on projects and roles that help her ‘grow and find solace,’ especially in the aftermath of her father’s suicide nearly three years ago.

As CI readers know, Robin Williams killed himself after a brutal divorce and a life-long struggle with mental health.

He was known for having a wild stage persona, but the actor and comedian struggled with personal relationships.

However, Zelda is unlike her father, in the sense that she has been able to find happiness through her love of horror and science fiction.

In an interview, she shared, ‘I wrote a young adult TV show that I hope I get to make because I have five godchildren.’

The actress revealed that she grew up with shows like Buffy The Vampire Slayer and other productions that didn’t feel the need to make everything highly sexual, which is something she resonates with.