Zedd Opens Up About What Pissed Him Off While Dating Selena Gomez

When you’re dating a celebrity, you can expect everyone to try to gain insight on your relationship. However, when you’re tied to Selena Gomez, the pressure to try to keep some things private is multiplied tenfold. Zedd, who is also pretty popular in the music industry, opened up to what being with the pop star was really like.

You would imagine that being famous already would prepare you to know how it is to date another A-Lister, but that’s not always the case. EDM hit maker Zedd told Billboard Magazine exactly how hard it was to be involved with the Disney alum.

“I kind of knew what I was getting myself into. She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life,” the 27-year-old admitted.

He revealed that reporters were calling his parents and even hacking his friend’s phones! The situation really pissed him off.

The fling was speculated to be for promotional purposes according to Mad Decent DJ Diplo, but Selena claimed that it was the real deal.

Although the two split up after a few months, Zedd is by no means a play boy. He is actually big on being a gentleman.

He teamed up with Kesha to create a song that was never released just for therapeutic purposes during her long battle with Dr. Luke.

The multimillionaire DJ has been very outspoken about Donald Trumps presidency and the unfair treatment that he’s encouraging. When the travel ban was announced he put together a benefit with other musicians.

Zedd wants his famous peers to stand up for what is right stating: “They don’t want to lose fans. I understand where they are coming from, but I disagree with that being a good reason not to speak up.”

Advertisement

Would you be able to handle all that comes with dating a celebrity?