Zayn Teases New Music ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ With Sia For September 7 Release

Zayn announced the release of a new single “Dusk Till Dawn” with Sia through his official Twitter account. According to the announcement, the single will drop on September 7, 2017, and fans are thrilled. It appears that the music may be different than his other hits due to Sia’s involvement. Also, actress Memima Kirke will be in the video and fans can’t wait to see what Zayn has in store. The announcement of “Dusk Till Dawn” comes on the heels of his recent Best Collaboration VMA win with Taylor Swift.

On March 24, 2017, Zayn released the single “Still Got Time” with Party Next Door and fans have waited for word on his second album ever since. There’s still no word on the title for Zayn’s second album or what the full track listing will be. It is believed that “Still Got Time” is the first single and “Dusk Till Dawn” will be the second single from the new album.

The collaboration with Sia has many fans talking. Sia is one of the most popular artists of this generation and there is significant expectation that “Dusk Till Dawn” will be a huge success.

In 2016, Zayn released his debut album Mind of Mine to critical acclaim. Speaking about songwriting, Zayn said that his first album was more of a brainstorming session and his secon album will be more organized.

Zayn’s music release comes the day before Sam Smith will reveal a new single. With Taylor Swift’s upcoming Reputation set for a November release, fans are readying themselves for plenty of new music. Taylor Swift has a good relationship with both Sam Smith and Zayn, but as the music award season kicks off, things might change.

It appears that things are going well for Zayn in his personal life as well. Zayn was previously engaged to fellow singer Perrie Edwards but has been dating Gigi Hadid year for more than a year with their friendship extending further beyond that. Earlier this week, Gigi Hadid’s mother shared a photo on her Instagram with Zayn and hashtaged it #family.

What do you think about Zayn’s new announcement? Are you looking forward to the release of “Dusk Till Dawn?”