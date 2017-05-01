Zayn Malik Spotted In Wheelchair – Fans Are Worried About His Heath!

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik was recently spotted by the paparazzi using a wheelchair in New York.

The pictures posted online cause the fans to worry about the star’s health.

Malik arrived at his girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s apartment but not on his own two feet. The singer was being wheeled in by an assistant.

The green haired star looked uncomfortable crouching in the chair with his left leg at an awkward angle.

Fans speculated that he might have been in extreme pain as he was not even wearing a shoe on the foot that looked hurt.

“Get well soon babe, we love you,” one fan commented in support.

“He doesn’t deserve this instead he deserves all the happiness of this world. Get well soon,” another added.

We are yet to be informed what happened to the singer.

As fans may already know, earlier in the week, Zayn was completely alright as he made sure to spoil his girlfriend on her birthday.

The stunning model turned 22, and she got a fantastic birthday party, surrounded by close ones who showered her with love and well wishes.

After the celebration, the pair went out for a walk hand-in-hand.

💕 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 23, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

Hadid made sure to give fans a sneak peek into her life with Zayn by posting a picture of her boyfriend planting a kiss on her lips while she held the awesome birthday cake her close ones prepared for her.

She captioned the Instagram photo with just emojis.

Zayn also posted a picture of the two of them, this time a black and white one and dedicated it to his “everything.”

