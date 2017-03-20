Zayn Malik Says He Is Healed Of His Eating Disorder And Anxiety!

After taking a break from the public life and spending some time with family, former member of One Direction, Zayn Malik has revealed that he has finally managed to beat his eating disorder and anxiety!

The 24 years old artist has stated that he has his bad eating habits under control and can now perform live on stage without being bothered by his mental problems.

Good for you Zayn!

Beating mental problems is not an easy thing to do but family and close friends are always a great help when dealing with such problems!

“It was a control thing,” said Zayn about his eating habits.

“Every area of my life was so regimented and controlled it was the one area where I could say, ‘No, I’m not eating that’.”

“Once I got over the control, the eating just came back into place, super naturally,” he explained.

“I came back to the UK and spent some time with my mum and got some TLC, and she cooked me food and I got back in touch, mentally, with a lot of the things I’d lost.”

Furthermore, Malik also assured his worried fans that anxiety is a thing of the past now and it was something that happened only while he was in One Direction!

As fans may already know, Zayn Malik, who quit One Direction back in 2015, recently canceled a number of concerts and live performance because his crippling anxiety left him unable to go on stage!

Just minutes before he was due to go on stage at his first European show without One Direction, at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, Malik canceled the performance because of his extreme anxiety attack.

Three months later, he also canceled a performance at Dubai’s Autism Rocks. At the time, he told fans that, although he made progress with getting over his anxiety, he still didn’t feel “sufficiently confident.”