Zayn Malik Says He “Doesn’t Speak” With The Guys In One Direction Anymore

In an interview with Billboard Magazine published today, Thursday, November 2nd, Zayn Malik revealed he doesn’t speak with members of One Direction anymore. During the discussion, the singer said their “relationships have changed since we were in a band together” but that’s “just life” according to the boyfriend of Gigi Hadid.

Zayn stated everyone “grows up” and several of the members have a family now, so things have changed. In July, after Louis Tomlinson revealed his mother, Johannah Deakin, died in December of 2016, he reunited with Malik for the first time since Zayn left in March of 2015.

The singer of “From Dusk Till Dawn” said to Us Weekly back in September they “spoke about that” and they’re “in touch.”

Additionally, in the Billboard interview, Malik claimed: “It’s not the way it’s used to be.” However, that’s expected considering the drastic change in career paths as well as the creation of children for two of the members.

According to Malik, himself and Styles never really spoke during their time in the band, so they don’t have a relationship now either.

In an autobiography released in 2016, Zayn opened up about his time struggling with anxiety and with an eating disorder as well.

Furthermore, as of now, Malik is more concerned with his wellbeing. His manager, Stennet, said being in a band is stressful sometimes because the interest of others comes before yourself at times.

As for a One Direction reunion, Zayn said “Never say never, ” and it’s possible for them to one day get back together.

However, we can’t help but feel that maybe it was just professional courtesy speaking rather than a legitimate intention to reform. With Harry and Zayn both taking the top of the charts, it’s doubtful they’ll get back together with former bandmates with marginally less successful careers.