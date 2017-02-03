Zayn Malik Releases ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ Acoustic Solo Version

Zayn Malik has put out the solo acoustic version of his duet with Taylor Swift “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” less than 24 hours after the country music darling released her own take on the popular song. Swift shared an acoustic performance of the track as she was rehearsing for the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night that is set right before the Super Bowl. The music video for the Jack Antonoff-produced hit track was released last week, and it was able to garner over 27 million views on YouTube in that period.

Some fans were a little bit surprised to see acoustic versions of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” available online so fast after the video premiered. Malik’s 4-minute clip shows him inside of a studio working on his portion of the song. The former member of One Direction is also shown boarding a private jet and having a little bit of fun. “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” is taken from the soundtrack for the movie Fifty Shades Darker that will premiere next week.

Swift was very happy to work with the British crooner. Here is what she had to say regarding the collaboration: “I’ve known Zayn for a really long time. I think his voice is one of those that is really rare and I think he’s really special and wonderful and it’s really, really amazing to get to work together.” She also added the following: “He’s also incredibly talented and I feel really lucky to get to do this song that I’m really proud of.”

After facing a few hiccups in the press over her relationships, support for the feminist movement, and feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the “Shake It Off” artist is hoping that 2017 will be a fresh start and return to the music.