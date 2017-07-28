Zayn Malik Opens Up About His Ongoing Battle With Anxiety

In a candid new interview with Vogue, former One Direction member Zayn Malik opened up about his ongoing battle with anxiety. The Pillowtalk singer admitted that he is not a very outgoing social person.

Despite his personal struggles, Malik is looking forward to releasing new music and making promotional appearances again.

‘I am excited to see what people will think. I think it has been a year since I properly showed my face and stuff. I always feel like I am trying to work through whatever certain issues are around certain subjects. For me personally, I think it comes from a place of not ever wanting to come across as an over-arrogant person or a person that takes themselves too seriously,’ the singer confessed.

As for his music, Zayn revealed that he has been using rap as an inspiration for his own sound, these days.

Malik also said that he always feels like he can improve and tweak here and there to make the final result more ‘him’ and he thinks that comes across in his songs now.

The artist believes his lyrics show his growth as they are more ‘adult.’

‘I have got some cool puns in there, and some weird things that I am proud of that my mind has been able to come up with,’ Zayn added.

Malik, who has been dating model Gigi Hadid since 2015, previously revealed that he battled an eating disorder during his One Direction years.

We are glad that the time away from the boy band helped the star overcome some of his issues.

