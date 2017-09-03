Zayn Malik Just Shaved His Head Completely Bald!

Zayn Malik – an artist who is known for his solo career, his stint in One Direction, but also his ventures into drastic hairstyle changes – has just unveiled his latest hairdo. He’s completely bald!

On Sunday, Trish Malik shared an Instagram photo of herself as well as her son and Gigi Hadid.

The photo in question shows the “Pillow Talk” singer with a bald head, reminiscent of the singer from the band Disturbed.

Clearly, the former One Directioner doesn’t care that much about his hairstyles, as he was able to shave it all off without a concern in the world.

The haircut comes as a surprise considering the former-boy-band-star is known for his almost boyish good looks.

It’s kind of like if Justin Bieber went bald in 2012.

Just yesterday, we got to see a photo of Zayn with his hair cut very short, but it looks like he decided to take it all the way.

In celebration of Eid Mubarak this past weekend, Gigi and Zayn have been engaging in all kinds of family activities.

In case you need some background information on the Muslim holiday, it is an annual celebration which commemorates the pilgrimage to Mecca and marks Abraham’s sacrifice of his son to the Lord.

Individuals with the most pious of beliefs celebrate the Feast of the Sacrifice, where animals are slaughtered, and their meat is shared amongst family members, friends, relatives, and the needy.

With that said, Gigi and Bella have rarely spoken of their religious upbringing in the past, but they certainly haven’t been shy when it comes to partaking in the festivities. Earlier in the summer, Zayn told the Evening Standard, “I’m not currently practicing, but I was raised in the Islamic faith.” However, he doesn’t want to be identified with his cultural upbringing or his religion.