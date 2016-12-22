Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Not Engaged, Here Is Why

Poor Zayn Malik, he will have to work harder to make Gigi Hadid his wife. A close source to the former One Direction singer and the supermodel said that he came up with the perfect plan – a romantic evening, which included flowers, wine, candles, and bought the prettiest diamond ring, got one knee, and proposed. Hadid felt that the gesture was thoughtful, but did not hesitate to turn him down – for now. According to the spy, the English artist is said to be ready for marriage and even a family.

He was shocked and saddened to learn that he and the Californian beauty were not on the same page. The insider, who spoke to Life & Style magazine, said that Hadid turned down the wedding proposal for several reasons.

The first is that she feels that she is too young to settle down and have children. For the next ten years, she wants to focus on her career and become a household name and brand like Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen, Linda Evangelista, Kristen McMenamya, and Christy Turlington.

The second reason is the fact that she is not confident that this romance will last. The duo started dating last November and while she enjoys being with the 23-year-old pop star, over the summer they split and it shattered her heart. The source said: “They broke up and got back together almost right away. Right now, it’s back on, but it could be off again in an hour. They are young and keep going back and forth. Things are testy between them.”

After Malik had made the shocking revelation that he was leaving 1D, the songwriter went through a mini breakdown and suffered from anxiety attacks, which made him unbearable to be with. It was a very intense couple of weeks for the pair who decided it was best to split. While they did get back together, the brief separation left a bitter taste in her mouth, and she no longer trusts him like before.

Moreover, Hadid is not in a rush to say “I do” to the “Pillowtalk” singer because she has seen her mother go through two painful divorces that almost destroyed her. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was married to Mohamed Hadid and later to David Foster. The friend went on to say: “She’s only 21 and doesn’t feel ready to tie the knot, so she turned him down. She’s seen her mom go through two messy divorces, so Gigi wants to make 100 per cent sure Zayn’s the one before she makes a lifetime commitment.”

Last, but not least, Hadid is not stupid, like the rest of the world she knows that Malik dated Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards for several years, proposed to her, and broke her heart with a text message. For all of those reasons, Hadid is taking it nice and slow.