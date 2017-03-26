Zayn Malik And Justin Bieber Are Planning New Song Together As Fans Debate Old Selena Gomez Cheating Accusations

Zayn Malik and Justin Bieber are planning to collaborate on a new song together, the reaction from One Direction fans and members of the Belieber’s club are mixed because of the Selena Gomez cheating drama.

For many years a mini-war existed between those who support Bieber and backers of 1D – with both sides claiming that they had the biggest superstar in the world.

On Sunday, a British publication, The Sun, revealed that Bieber and Malik have plans to hit the studio together.

According to paper, Bieber came up with the idea after hearing the former One Direction star’s new monster hit, “Still Got Time,” featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR.

The track is tearing up the Internet with almost 4 million views on YouTube in less than three days.

The Canadian star fell in love with the song and decided to help Malik promote it by tweeting about it.

A source said the two entertainers spoke recently and want to come up with a track together.

The tipster shared: “Justin has been really complimentary of Zayn’s new music, and there have been tentative discussions about them working on something together.”

The person added: “They are in touch and chatting about all sorts and getting on like a house on fire – Justin even retweeted a link to Zayn’s single on his Twitter which he doesn’t just do for anyone. It would be a huge collaboration if it happened so watch this space.”

As strange as it might be, there is no real known animosity between the crooners – minus the one time when Bieber took to Instagram and accused his then-girlfriend, Gomez, of cheating.

In the summer of 2016 during a fight on social media between Sofia Richie, Bieber, and Gomez – the “Baby” singer wrote: “I cheated…Oh and I forgot about you and Zayn [Malik]?”

Bieber and Malik’s fans are having a passionate conversation in the comment section on YouTube on whether or not this collaboration should take place.