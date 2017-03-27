Zara Larsson Slams Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss!

Zara Larsson is a young pop star that is also interested as well as outspoken about social issues, especially women’s rights.

As you may be aware, the Swedish-born star made headlines after putting a condom on her leg in order to prove that no man is “too big” to wear one, as some say to young and naïve girls.

In a recent interview with iNews Larsson talks about the reason why she’s so “woke” and honest on social media.

However, despite being so open on social media, Larsen stated that she does not want to be seen as a role model. In addition, she doesn’t see herself as the next Taylor Swift either! She would rather be compared to Rihanna and thinks it’s a compliment when people claim she somehow sounds like the singer as well.

“That’s just not who I am as a person. And that’s reflected in my music a little bit, but it’s not like I’m trying to make a feminist album. In a way, it kind of is – it’s very empowering, and it’s fun.”

She also claimed that she is as outspoken in real life as she in on social media.

“I’ll post pics of myself drinking, having a good time on a night out. That’s not being a bad person. To me, it’s way more important to treat people with respect, or care about LGBTQ.”

Larsson was not scared to call out Taylor Swift’s model BFF, Karlie Kloss either. She was slammed for dressing up as a geisha for a pictorial and therefore appropriating Japanese culture.

Although Kloss took to social media shortly after to apologize for her mistake, Larsson stated that magazines should be socially aware as well, not just the models who often just do what they were told to.

“You can’t just put a supermodel in an outfit because you think it’s cute and not care what it is or what it’s for, or that you need to be educated for years to be a geisha. Magazines need to take more responsibility.”

This is not the first time Larsson called out famous women. She once stated that Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s ongoing feud is “shady” and that female stars should support each other and instead.

“It’s sad when women in the industry are having a beef, especially when it’s so male-dominated. What you do is uplift each other.”

Zara Larsson hopes that her new album can be “empowering” and “inspiring” to young women.

What do you think about Larsson slamming Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss?