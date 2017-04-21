Zac Efron Is Ready To Settle Down After Being Rejected On Tinder Over And Over Again?

It looks like Zac Efron is seriously considering settling down!

After seeing some of his friends being in happy relationships, Zac Efron, who just turned 30, is now thinking about finding a woman to settle down with as well.

The idea hasn’t really come to his mind until just recently because he is now 30 and has seen many great couples.

However, “I’m realizing that you have to find your own happiness before you can make somebody else happy,” clarified Efron.

He also revealed that he is terrible at staying in touch on social media, so it’s very unlikely he will find Mrs. Right online.

Well, it’s not really that he can’t keep up with the times but rather that he doesn’t want to.

“I try to stay off my phone as much as possible. It’s on silent and the vibrate is off all day. People sometimes hate me for it!” he stated.

“Forget Twitter, forget Instagram. Let’s just chill and be real. Enjoy the moment.”

With such a down to earth mindset, there is no way Zac will not be able to find the right girl.

He previously claimed that he would not be able to go on a “dictionary definition” date with someone as people already know him because of Hollywood and the date would have to be very long to change the general perception about him and show his date his real self.

Despite the fact that he is not a social media wiz, apparently Zac has also signed up on Tinder, but he was rejected every time because no one believed it was actually him.

Who do you think would be the perfect wife to Zac Efron?