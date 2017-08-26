Youtube Star Christine Sydelko Didn’t Know She Would Be Part Of A ‘Fat Joke’ On Katy Perry’s New Music Video

The Katy Perry “Swish Swish” music video has finally made its big debut. With a geeky plot and too many celebrity cameos to count, this visual has found itself at the center of a controversy with one of its stars. Youtuber Christine Sydelko is receiving backlash for her role.

Sydelko plays Shaquille O’Meals where, instead of playing basketball, she’s seen eating food throughout the game. Viewers caused quite the uproar when they said that Katy Perry used her as an ongoing fat joke.

On the other hand, some people felt that she signed up for the role so she knew what it would entail. Sydelko finally addressed the fat-shaming drama by revealing two points: she didn’t know what she would be doing before hand, but more importantly, she’s not offended.

In the video uploaded to her channel, Christine explains “I didn’t know that they were gonna call me ‘Shaquille O’Meals, and I don’t care what the internet says, my comedy is not based on my weight. That’s the only reason I’d be mad about this is because it kind of perpetuates the stereotype that I make fun of my own weight, which I don’t. I see where it would be offensive, but me personally, I am not offended.”

She goes on to say that she was told when she walked on set that she would be eating tacos. It’s understandable why it wouldn’t be seen as a jab to some because much of Christine’s fame came from when she uploaded a hilarious video about how they knew her name at Taco Bell.

She also addresses the comments that were aimed at Katy Perry by stating that although Katy was involved, it would have been the creative director’s idea to have her participate in that way.

There is one thing that Sydelko is pissed about — she didn’t get to meet Nicki Minaj because her part was green screened!

